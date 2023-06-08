AFHM Train Show Is Saturday

The annual American Heritage Railroad Train Show is Saturday, June 10 on the grounds of the American Farm Heritage Museum.

David Kessinger, from the railroad group, talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel about the ninth annual event, noting it would run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 10th. There will be numerous vendors onsite, some coming from as far Indiana, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Admission is $5 and includes a train ride. Kids under 12 are admitted free to the show.

Click below for more:

Once again, Train Show hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.