Air Quality Alert Issued Due To Canadian Wildfires

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in Springfield is forecasting unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups for ozone and fine particulates until 10 PM Wednesday, June 28.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada is moving into the region, pushing air quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this extra NWS alert.

An Air Quality Action Day means that smoke concentrations within the region will approach or exceed unhealthy standards. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.AirNow.gov.