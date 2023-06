The Montgomery County Fair pageant opened the 37th annual fair in Butler on Wednesday, June 21.

This year’s Miss Montgomery County Fair is Alexis Lessman.

Adelyn Nicol won first runner-up and Aubrey Otto won Miss Congeniality.

Nataleigh Jackson is the Junior Miss Montgomery County Fair.

Karsyn Jones of Hillsboro was crowned the Little Miss Montgomery County Fair for 2023.

Congratulations to all the young ladies involved in the pageant and to this year’s Montgomery County Fair royalty!