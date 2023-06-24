AMVETS Annual Awards Meeting

AMVETS Post 140 held their Annual Awards Meeting Tuesday evening, June 20.

The Commanders Appreciation award, for a local business or organization who supports the local post and community, was given to the Greenville branch of The FNB Community Bank. Officials said The FNB Community Bank has shown continuous support and volunteers for the AMVETS post’s annual activities. The bank also assists the local AMVETS Post as well as other veterans and community organizations through the annual FNB monetary community awards program.

The FNB branch manager Meagan Eyman and new Loan Officer, Derrick Dunn were present at the meeting to receive the award, which was presented by Illinois AMVETS District V Commander Chris Miller.

The AMVETS Post 140 Post AMVET of the Year was given to Rodney Christin. Rodney has been a member of the local AMVETS post for several years and has been involved in virtually every post activity including color guards, displaying the Avenue of Flags, the annual fundraising cookout, and the changeover at the local Thrift Shop.

District V Commander Chris Miller made a special trip to the local AMVETS monthly meeting to present the Illinois State AMVET of the year Award. Illinois AMVETS has roughly 10,000 members. To receive this award a member must show dedication and commitment to the AMVETS’ aims. This award was presented to Brent Whittaker. Officials said Brent has not only shown commitment to AMVETS Post 140 but to the Bond County community. He has taken on the local AMVETS post scholarship program, contacting counselors at both Bond County high schools, and making arrangements to present the two scholarships. Brent currently holds the position of 2nd Vice Commander of the post and has volunteered to work with veterans from other county organizations to coordinate the annual Memorial Day ceremony. Brent has participated in color guard details as well as fundraisers and the Avenue of Flags program. He is involved with his church and cemetery fundraising projects as well as other community events.