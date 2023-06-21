Appointment Of New Park Board Member

The Kingsbury Park District Board is now filled with five commissioners.

During a meeting Monday night, Greg Sanders was approved to fill a vacancy on the park board.

B.J. Schneck, Barb Smith and Lynn Ulmer voted in favor of Sanders while Joellen Vohlken voted no.

Sanders will complete the term of David Henrichsmeyer, who resigned this spring. The term expires in 2025, meaning the position will be filled by voters in the spring election that year.

Sanders was appointed to the board out of three men who submitted letters of interest.