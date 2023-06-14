Belleville Woman Pleads Guilty To Firing Weapon In Breese

Deidra Griffin, age 31, of Belleville, has pleaded guilty to firing a gun into a Breese apartment building on April 10 of 2022.

She entered the negotiated plea recently in Clinton County Circuit Court. Sentencing is scheduled for the afternoon of July 12.

After admitting to committing the offense of aggravated discharge of a weapon, the state dismissed another charge against Griffin of unlawful use of a weapon.

It was alleged Griffin, who was wearing a mask to conceal her identity, fired a gun at or into the apartment building on North 13th Street in Breese. The bullet reportedly went through a door and into a wall. No one was injured.