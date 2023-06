The Greenville Board of Adjustments recently held a public hearing on a request from FAYCO Enterprises for two variances.

FAYCO is requesting the variances to construct a driveway entrance in the front yard and a front-loading detached garage at 1203 South Prairie Street.

It was mentioned that FAYCO will use the house on that site as a residential duplex, with three bedrooms on each side.

The board approved a motion to recommend to the Greenville City Council that the variances be granted.