Breese Pharmacy Break-In Under Investigation

An investigation continues by the Breese Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration into a burglary that occurred June 10 at Care Pharmacy in Breese.

It was reported that subjects entered the pharmacy from an adjacent business. The fire alarm sounded when a grinder was used in an attempt to enter a medication safe, and the intruders fled.

No narcotics were taken.

A reward is being offered by Clinton County Crimestoppers for information leading to an arrest. The Crimestoppers number is 594-6666.