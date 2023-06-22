Charges Filed In Clinton County Accident

A two-vehicle crash on June 5 in Breese led to injuries for a motorcycle driver and criminal charges for the other motorist.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Drive-In Road and Old Route 50.

The operator of the motorcycle, Tanner Paoletti, was injured and eventually taken to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of injuries.

The other driver was identified as Amanda Ritchie, age 40, of Staunton. According to the Clinton County Judici page, Ritchie has been charged with alleged aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and aggravated reckless driving.

Both charges are Class 4 felonies.

The Staunton woman has posted $7,500 bond and a preliminary hearing will be held next in Clinton County Circuit Court.