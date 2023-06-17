City Council Talks Grants, Liquor Licenses & More

The City of Greenville will be applying for another Safe Routes To Schools grant from the state for a second phase.

A grant of $250,000 has been received by the city for the first phase of installing sidewalks leading to and from Bond County Community Unit 2 schools. The bid letting for that work is August 4.

The city has until October 2 to submit another grant request, which would allow sidewalks to be poured on Butternut Drive to Killarney Drive, and Maple Street to Chestnut Street.

Kim Cruse, owner of Munchezz in Greenville, appeared before the council to talk about her request to obtain a liquor license to conduct tasting events outside of the business. The council members agreed to proceed with the creation of an ordinance which would provide such a license.

A discussion was held at Tuesday’s council meeting about the possibility of waiving the sewer charge when water is used to fill swimming pools. The council decided not to allow a waiver.

The annual appropriations ordinance was adopted by the council. It is double the amount of the budget.

The council took action to increase the credit card limit for Chief of Police Stephan Neece to $10,000. It had been $2,500. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said there are times when the chief has multiple officers taking training and the total costs are more than the former card limit.

The city has executed agreements with Pure Line Service at the water plant, and Vandeventer Preventative Maintenance for the sewer plant and Sixth Street water pump. The cost totals $69,940. All items were budgeted.