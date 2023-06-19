City Public Work Department Report For May

It was another busy month according to the May report of activities by the Greenville Public Works Department.

Employees spent 322 hours mowing, weed trimming and spraying weeds. Two-hundred and fifteen hours were needed for water work orders, water leak repairs and water taps.

Applying patches to roads took up 44 hours, and crews put in 109 hours for shoulder and ditch work plus culvert projects.

Brush pickup took 116 hours, and employees spent 56 hours on tree trimming and removal.

The street sweeper ran for nearly 109 hours last month.

Ninety-six hours were worked to complete street lane and parking striping.

Fire hydrant flushing took up 107 man hours in May.

There were about 85 hours worked locating underground utility lines.