Class X Drug Charges Filed In Bond County

A traffic stop by Illinois State Police in Bond County has led to major drug charges being filed against the occupants of the vehicle.

The defendants are Tony J. Torres, age 32, of Reno, Nevada, and Amanda E. Najera, age 36, of Sacramento, California.

Both are charged with the Class X felony offense of controlled substance trafficking.

It’s alleged on May 23 the defendants knowingly brought more than 900 grams of cocaine into the State of Illinois for the purpose of delivering the cocaine to another.

Bail for each defendant was set at $1.5 million and bail can be satisfied by posting 10 percent of that amount.

A preliminary hearing for Torres is scheduled in Bond County Circuit Court for June 15 while Najera’s preliminary hearing is June 21.