Council Public Comment Policy Amended

A lengthy discussion was held at the June 13 Greenville City Council meeting pertaining to public comment at meetings.

The topic was placed on the agenda at the request of council members Lisa Stephens and Blake Knox.

The majority of the council agreed to expand the policy, still allowing residents to comment any time during a meeting.

In the past, visitors were able to speak during the “public comment” portion, at the start of the meeting, and the council took comments when matters for consideration were addressed.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp made a proposal to allow comments only during the “public comment” section. Mayor George Barber appeared to support that suggestion. Hollenkamp said she doesn’t know of any other cities that allow citizen comments during matters for council consideration.

At the start of the June 13 meeting, the council heard from two former city council members, John Gillard, and Kenny Hampton, who were opposed to any changes. Mayor Barber also read a letter from former Mayor Alan Gaffner, who opposed changes. It was also submitted by two other residents.

It was mentioned the current procedure was not in the city code but was a policy that had been followed.

After further discussion, a motion was made by Stephens and seconded by Kyle Littlefield to allow comments throughout a meeting, however, the visitor must raise his or her hand, be called on by the mayor, go to the podium, and state their name and address before speaking to the council.

The motion passed 3-1 with Councilman Ivan Estevez absent.

Stephens, Knox, and Littlefield voted yes and Barber no.

Click below to hear comments made by Mayor Barber, Stephens, and Knox after the vote:

Those wanting to speak can do so for up to five minutes, and the mayor can extend the time if he wishes.