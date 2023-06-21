Council Rejects Water Plant Bids

During a special meeting last Friday morning, the Greenville City Council voted 3-1 to reject all bids received for the construction of a new water plant.

The action followed a lengthy discussion that was held at the June 13 council meeting. Many labor union workers and representatives attended that session, several speaking about the bids and bidders. Also addressing the council was a representative from the low bidder, Grunloh Building of Effingham.

At that time, the council tabled taking any action on water plant contracts. The city’s engineer reported the bids were about 20 percent over budget, but he recommended the council award the project to Grunloh Building.

At Friday’s special council meeting, two union reps and a person from one of the other bidding companies spoke briefly.

At the June 13 meeting, Mayor George Barber said he wants to make sure the council does the right thing, awards the contract to a responsible bidder, and not get sued.

Council member Lisa Stephens made a motion Friday morning to go into executive session, based on new information since the June 13 meeting, to discuss possible litigation connected to the water treatment bids. The council was accompanied in closed session by City Manager Jo Hollenkamp and City Attorney Patrick Schaufelberger.

After about 30 minutes the council returned, and Mayor Barber resumed the open meeting. Kyle Littlefield made the motion to reject all bids and Blake Knox seconded the motion. Click below to hear that portion of the meeting:

Mayor Barber, Knox and Littlefield voted for the motion and Lisa Stephens voted “no.” Ivan Estevez was not at the meeting.

Mayor Barber told WGEL the city will rebid the water treatment plant project.