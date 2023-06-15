Council Tables Action On Water Plant Contract

The Greenville City Council had on its Tuesday night agenda the consideration of awarding a contract for a new water treatment plant.

Bids were opened on May 5 and were over the estimate for the project. The low bidders for different phases of the project were announced as Grunloh Building of Effingham and All Service Contracting of Decatur.

Many members of local labor unions attended the council meeting, opposed to Grunloh getting the general contract.

Matt Chase, a representative of one of the unions, said there was a roomful of people at the meeting who work locally, and he knows the second-lowest bidder would employ some in the council room. Questions were also raised by union reps at the meeting about violations of the prevailing wage law.

Andrew Grunloh, CEO, and co-owner of Grunloh Buildings, said any violations of prevailing wages were not against his firm, but subcontractors. He also said the firm would not be using those subcontractors on the Greenville project.

When asked about using union workers for the project, Grunloh responded he expects 50 to 60 percent to be signatory union workers and he is trying to increase union participation.

Later in the meeting, the council considered taking action.

It was reported the council has to approve a contract by July 2 to maintain some funding and a loan interest rate.

Mayor George Barber said he wants to make sure the council does the right thing, award the contract to a responsible bidder, and not get sued.

Lee Beckman, engineer for Milano and Grunloh, which is not connected to Grunloh Building, recommended the contract be awarded to Grunloh Building.

He noted the bids are about 20 percent over budget.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp advised the total construction cost is $23,432,572. The engineering cost is $1,265,000 and the city has paid $505,500 of that amount.

Total funding available from grants and loans is $21,123,050.

Hollenkamp said the city will have to seek more loan funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

After the lengthy discussion by the council, a motion was approved, 4-0, to table the matter. Lisa Stephens made the motion, wanting the council to go into executive session later in the meeting, to discuss litigation.

That executive session was held.

The council has scheduled a special meeting for 10 a.m. Friday, June 16, to once again consider awarding work on the new water treatment plant.