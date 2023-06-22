County Board Hears From Grant Applicants

The Bond County Board has created a new business grant program, and at Tuesday night’s meeting, the board heard from nine of the applicants.

The board invited the applicants to attend and present information about their businesses and how they would use grant money. Two of the applicants could not attend.

The board decided to table taking any action on the grants but plans to do so possibly in July.

A total of $125,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act money, received by the county, has been set aside for the grant program. The maximum grant will be $25,000.

Grants will be awarded to businesses that started on or after January 1, 2023. The money is to be by businesses for capital outlay and start-up costs.

For the last few years, a Bond County Broadband Committee has been active with the goal of providing dependable Internet service to all residents of the county.

County Board Member Jacob Rayle spearheaded the creation of the committee. He reported at Tuesday’s meeting that committee members and County Treasurer Colleen Camp recently met with a Clinton County Board member to discuss where the counties are regarding broadband service.

Rayle advised a meeting has been scheduled for July 10 and other surrounding counties have been invited. They will discuss how they might work together to make progress in the broadband issue.

The Bond County Board recently passed a non-highway vehicle ordinance. At this week’s meeting, the ordinance was amended regarding the annual permit fee. Permits begin each year on June 1 and the fee is $100. Now, if the permit is applied for after December 1, the cost will be $50.

The board issued liquor licenses to Nuby’s Steakhouse and The Family Vine.

The report of County Zoning Administrator Brad Criner indicated he was notified by the Bond County Sheriff’s Department of multiple construction projects underway in Royal Lake without first obtaining a building permit. Criner said four complaints are active and being investigated.