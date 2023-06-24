Dairy Month Featuring A New Mobile Dairy Classroom

June is Dairy Month and it is busy for those with the St. Louis District Dairy Council.

Kelsey Bentlage, a Bond County native who works as a nutrition educator with the St. Louis Council, recently stopped by WGEL to talk about the importance of Dairy Month. She revealed the council has a new Mobile Dairy Classroom to help educate the public about dairy.

She said the mobile classroom features a real dairy cow named Louise. The mobile classroom also includes a milking parlor where students can watch Louise get milked.

Bentlage said during the school year Louise travels to different classrooms but this summer Louise will be at the Bond County Fair, Illinois State Fair, and DuQuoin State Fair.

In May, the Mobile Dairy Classroom visited 10 Illinois counties and was seen by over 6,000 students.

For more information about dairy and the St. Louis District Dairy Council visit its website at STLDairyCouncil.org.