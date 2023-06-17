DeMoulin Museum Introducing New Displays

The DeMoulin Museum will hold two special dedication ceremonies on Saturday, June 24 to unveil new displays. Both will be emceed by Amelia Mugavero from Fox2 in St. Louis.

The first unveiling is at 10:00 a.m. for a permanent outdoor display honoring the late Frances Ulmer and Patsy Koonce, both of whom were DeMoulin employees. The families of both ladies had designated the DeMoulin Museum for memorial contributions. The display is entitled “Tools of the Seamstress” and features a large spool of thread and needle.

“In recent years, tourists have been attracted to oversized things in Casey, Illinois and other communities,” explained John Goldsmith, DeMoulin Museum curator. “Museum board member Jeff Leidel had suggested we add an outdoor display to our grounds, and we had the memorial money from Frances and Patsy but no project. All of these factors came together, leading us to what we’ll be unveiling.”

A short program will be held prior to the unveiling. All family members, friends, and co-workers of Frances Ulmer and Patsy Koonce are invited.

The second dedication ceremony will begin at approximately 10:20 a.m. A new indoor display spotlighting the 2012 Super Bowl half-time show band uniforms made by DeMoulin Bros. & Co. will be unveiled. The Super Bowl was held that year in Indianapolis and the half-time program was led by Madonna with an appearance by CeeLo Green. Toward the end of the performance, a 100-piece drumline joined in. DeMoulin made the marching band uniforms exclusively for this show.

Don Adamski, DeMoulin president, remembered, “This entire project had to be kept secret even to our own personnel due to contract requirements, and had to be rushed through in six weeks through the November and December months, in which we are normally closed for the holiday season. So, you can imagine how difficult and stressful it was, as the date of the Super Bowl does not get changed. In typical DeMoulin fashion, the order was delivered on time and looked and performed great on stage.”

Josh Torres, an Indianapolis high school music teacher who directed the drumline, has loaned one of the original uniforms and several photos for the display. There will be a short program to discuss the background on the project prior to the unveiling. DeMoulin employees who worked on these band uniforms are encouraged to attend. The public is also welcome.

The morning will conclude with free refreshments. The DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville. For more information, call 618-664-4115.