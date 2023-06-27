DeMoulin Museum Unveils Outdoor Spool Display

A special ceremony was held Saturday morning at the DeMoulin Museum in Greenville to unveil a permanent outdoor display.

The “Tools of the Seamstress” display honors the late Frances Ulmer and Patsy Koonce, both who were employees at DeMoulin Brothers.

The display features a large spool of thread and needle. It is located on the north end of the museum building.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith told the crowd of about 40 people the story of the outdoor display. He said he had the good fortune of being acquainted with both Ulmer and Koonce and noted the spool is an appropriate permanent outdoor display to celebrate their legacy. Goldsmith said oversized things make for good photo opportunities for tourists and said the memorial display will grow and evolve over time. Families of DeMoulin employees who designate the museum as a memorial in the future will also be recognized at that time.

After Goldsmith’s comments, members of the Koonce and Ulmer families stepped forward to help remove the tarp to unveil the display.

Emcee for the program was Amelia Mugavero from Fox 2 TV in St. Louis.