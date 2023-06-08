More On Fatal Shooting In Jamestown

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday in Jamestown.

On Wednesday, June 7, at 1:11am multiple calls were made to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reporting a subject, later identified as 54 year old Gordon S. McClellan, was shot in the 600 block of Main Street in Jamestown in rural Clinton County. Authorities report McClellan’s address is unknown.

Upon the arrival of responding units, the scene was secured, and Mr. McClellan was located deceased of an apparent gunshot wound.

52 year old Benjamin J. Bush, of Jamestown, was taken into custody and held at the Clinton County Jail pending charges.

Clinton County States Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer has charged Bush with four counts of alleged First Degree Murder.