Fifteen Apply For County Business Grants

Last February, the Bond County Board created a grant program to assist new businesses in the county.

The application deadline is past, and it was reported 15 applications were received.

The board decided at its meeting Tuesday it would invite applicants to the next meeting on June 20 to provide any additional information and answer questions. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

One of the applicants was at this week’s meeting, and explained the type of business he plans to start.

The county grant program is being funded with $125,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

The grants are intended to assist new businesses with capital outlay and start-up costs. The maximum grant will be $25,000.

To qualify, a business must have started on or after January 1, 2023.

Businesses receiving a grant must remain open for one year following the awarding of money.