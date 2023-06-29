Fourth Fest Saturday Music Lineup

Bond County Fourth Fest is this Friday and Saturday in downtown Greenville.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said there will be five musical acts performing Saturday during Fourth Fest. The music starts at 2 PM with Swam Weiss and Goose Miller on the Toastiez stage. The Greenville Municipal Band plays at 4 PM and a US Army jazz band will play at 5. 13 Grit, a local band with national ties, will perform as the opening act at 6 PM on the main stage. John Waite will then perform at 8 PM on the main stage. An afterparty with a band called SuperJam will follow.

Click below for more:

All concerts are free.

The festival begins Saturday at 1 p.m. and will go until midnight.

Food trucks and the beer tent will serve starting at 1, and downtown restaurants will be open. Bounce houses will also be ready at 1 p.m.