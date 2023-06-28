Friday Music Lineup At Bond County Fourth Fest

This year’s Bond County Fourth Fest begins this Friday in downtown Greenville.

Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said Friday is country music night. Benders and Backroads will open the show and play for a few hours. They’ll be followed by McBride and the Ride. The original members of that trio have reunited for their 30th anniversary tour. The event opens at 5 PM. Benders and Backroads will play at 6 and McBride and the Ride will take the stage around 8:30 PM. All concerts are free at the Fourth Fest.

Food and drinks will be for sale throughout the night and a large array of bounce houses will be set up.

You can visit the Bond County Fourth Fest website at MyFourthFest.com.