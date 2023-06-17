Fur Real…Treats, Toys & Papers Are Part Of Your Purrrrrfect Pet Preparedness Month Kit

June is Pet Preparedness Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security reminds you that a backpack with a few pet preparedness items could make all the difference with safety and comfort in a disaster for your favorite family pets.

“During Pet Preparedness Month, I challenge families to gather pet preparedness items,” said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMAOHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “Preparing now will greatly benefit your pets especially during a flood, tornado, or other severe weather.”

During an emergency, a well-organized family evacuation plan with your family pet is important to ensure safety for everyone. Do not leave your pets behind. If you are not home, you should have a plan in place for a neighbor, relative, or a trusted friend to care for your pets with your preparedness kits until you can reunite at a safe location.

Some items for your pet preparedness kit include:

• Non-perishable food and favorite pet treats

• Water and water bowls

• Waste bags, cat litter, and pan

• Blanket/bedding and favorite pet toys

• Leashes, harnesses, or carriers

• Pet medications and a first-aid kit

• Copies of medical records including vaccination records and pet identification

Most shelters or other emergency centers cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns, so it is crucial that you plan ahead for your pets’ care.

More tips on pet preparedness information can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/ready/plan/Pages/Animals.aspx

