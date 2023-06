Kane A. Bullock, age 22 of Germantown, recently entered a plea of guilty in Clinton County Circuit Court to a residential burglary offense.

Bullock was sentenced to four years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with credit for 83 days served in jail.

The court is recommending the defendant be placed in IDOC’s Impact Incarceration Program.

Bullock admitted to burglarizing a residence on Clinton Street in Germantown January 18.