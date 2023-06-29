Greenville City Council Awards Water Plant Contract

Meeting Tuesday afternoon in special session, the Greenville City Council took action on a general contractor for the construction of a new water plant.

Only three of the five council members, Lisa Stephens, Kyle Littlefield, and Blake Knox were in attendance. Mayor George Barber was absent but listened to the meeting on the phone. Ivan Estevez was also absent.

The meeting was called after the council took action earlier this month to reject all bids for the project.

At past meetings, representatives from labor unions spoke to the council in favor of the second lowest bidder.

Early in Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Barber asked the council again to reject all bids and commented he did not want to “cave in” to pressure of a lawsuit from one of the companies that’s the lowest bidder.

The council went into executive session for an hour and 45 minutes. Upon returning to open session, the council passed a motion to reconsider the previous motion to reject all bidders.

It then approved a motion to accept Grunloh Building as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for the water treatment plant project. The Effingham firm was the lowest bidder for the project. Both motions passed on 3-0 votes.

Councilman Blake Knox said this issue is about safe, clean water for citizens and the council members have kept that in mind. He said if the council doesn’t act today, the plan won’t be built anytime soon and the cost will be far greater that it will now. He pointed out that they’re on borrowed time with the current plant.

As Council Vice-Chair, Lisa Stephens led the meeting and also spoke. She noted that they couldn’t make everyone happy, but she hopes everyone can be respectful. She also spoke about the consequences of missing the deadline with the EPA. She said they have a great interest rate right now that they don’t want to lose. Stephens also noted the city doesn’t want to lose the grants they’ve secured. She said the cost for material and labor will certainly go up in the future.

During his comments, Mayor Barber alluded to a letter that had been sent to the city by Grunloh Building about the situation.

Andrew Grunloh stepped to the microphone to explain it, noting they have not filed litigation, but they have submitted a letter with a list of their concerns. He stated Grunloh Building is the low and qualified bidder. He said they’ve provided bonding, are not barred from bidding on the project, and have a history of completing projects of a similar capacity.

The council also approved a motion to increase the loan resolution with the Illinois EPA for up to 22 million.

The cost for the project will be about $23 million.

It is believed work on the new water plant will begin in the fall, and the contract calls for it to be completed within 15 months.