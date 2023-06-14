Greenville Man Pleads Guilty To Involuntary Manslaughter In Drug Death

Jeffrey A. Rasler II, age 31, of Greenville, pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court last Thursday to an amended felony offense in the November 8, 2022, death of 32-year-old Jesse A. Anthony of Greenville.

Rasler was originally charged with drug-induced homicide, but pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony.

He was sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with credit for time served in jail since November 9, 2022. The defendant must serve at least 50 percent of the remaining time.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann filed the amended charge which alleged Rasler unintentionally caused the death of Jesse Anthony, by providing him fentanyl, after Anthony had ingested methamphetamine, knowing it was likely to cause death or great bodily harm to Anthony.

Rasler also pleaded guilty to charges in other cases. He was given six years in prison for aggravated fleeing from police, six years for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and six years for driving while license revoked, enhanced offense.

The defendant was also on probation and his term was revoked. The sentence for that was six years in IDOC.

All prison sentences will run concurrently, with credit for time served. Fines and court assessments were revoked.

During last week’s court session, a member of Anthony’s family read a victim impact statement, focusing on the effect of his death on the family.

Judge Christopher Bauer then asked Rasler if he had anything to say, and the defendant said no.