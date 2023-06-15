Greenville Native Named Chair Of GU Board Of Trustees

A 1980 graduate of Greenville College, now Greenville University, who has served on the University’s Board of Trustees for the past five years was recently named chair of the board.

Steven L. Ellsworth of Divide, Colorado, was unanimously elected to the position at the board’s May 10-11 meeting. He replaces Kathleen Turpin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, who recently completed her term. Since joining the board in 2018, Ellsworth has chaired the board’s Business Affairs Committee (BAC), which is responsible for reviewing the University’s budgets and investments.

As chair of the Business Affairs Committee for the past several years, Ellsworth led the group in helping to bring rigor and discipline to the institution as well as to the board of trustees. The BAC committee helped President Davis and her administrative team analyze ideas, develop business plans, determine the best way to fund new programs, and to make sure the institution was allocating capital properly.

Out of necessity with a nationwide pandemic, according to Ellsworth, “the past couple of years there has been too much focus on finances and the business of the institution. I look forward to having finances be in a support role while we focus on our mission of empowering students for lives of character and service.”

A Greenville, Illinois, native, Ellsworth grew up attending the Greenville Free Methodist Church and graduated from Greenville High School.

Ellsworth spent much of his career in the healthcare field, including 27 years with Quest Diagnostics in St. Louis and other locations around the country. He served in a variety of leadership roles at the company before retiring in 2015 as regional vice president. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in accounting from GU, he is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University.

His wife, Jane (Thompson), is a 1980 graduate of Greenville University’s School of Education.