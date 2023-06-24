GU Named To 2023 Phi Theta Kappa Honor Roll

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society (PTK) has named 208 colleges and universities to its 2023 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the dynamic pathways they have created to support community college transfer students. Greenville University is one of the colleges named to its Transfer Honor Roll.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices, and bachelor’s degree completion. The Transfer Honor Roll was based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse, and on data submitted through the four-year institution’s profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa’s online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25 percent highest-rated colleges.

Spotlighted at the 2022 American Council on Education (ACE) conference, the Transfer Honor Roll recognizes the importance of creating strong transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students, and this year’s winners had exceptional outcomes, and several of these included:

Average percent of transfer in undergraduate population – 43%

Average bachelor’s degree completion rate among transfers – 66%

Average credit transferred toward a degree major and/or plan – 85%

Average percent of transfer students receiving merit-based financial aid – 73%

“The goal of most students attending community college is a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexities of the transfer process,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President, and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”

About Phi Theta Kappa

Phi Theta Kappa is the premier honor society recognizing the academic achievement of students at associate degree-granting colleges and helping them to grow as scholars and leaders. The Society is made up of more than 3.8 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in 10 countries, with approximately 240,000 active members in the nation’s colleges. Learn more at ptk.org.