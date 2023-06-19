Ham Radio Field Day This Weekend

Later this month, the Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club will once again be participating in the national amateur radio exercise known as AARL Field Day.

It will be June 24 and 25 at the American Farm Heritage Museum near Greenville, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday and ending 1 p.m. Sunday.

Club members will set up radios to practice the operation of the equipment.

Long-time Okaw Valley Club Member John King said this is an important event for the benefit of the community. He said this event, celebrated nationally, marks the time more radio operators are on the air than any other time of year. The local event is a challenge between the Okaw Valley club and the Macoupin County Club. The point of the event is to prepare the operators for an emergency, such as severe weather, or any other event that could knock out traditional communication channels. King said the internet is very important to everyone’s life these days but when the internet is down, ham radio will be available.

The public is invited to visit the licensed operators during Field Day at the Farm Heritage Museum.

In fact, a Get on the Air station will be set up for members of the public to sit down and make a contact on the radio.

