Health Board Talks Accreditation, Finances & More

In their recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health learned the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, or CARF, has awarded a full three-year accreditation to Prairie Counseling Center. Surveyors completed their review in early April. Michelle Miller, Director of Prairie Counseling, and all department staff were commended by members for their work meeting the CARF standards of quality services.

The Health Department’s cash-on-hand balance has declined for the fourth straight month. Health department Administrator Sean Eifert reported revenue is down in the home health and hospice departments partially due to a shortage of nursing staff earlier in the fiscal year, which kept the patient census down, as well as patients having higher medical needs in their home. Expenses are also exceeding revenue in all three health department operating funds for the fiscal year. While the department’s cash-on-hand balance continues to be above amounts recorded 2 years ago, Eifert reported he is reviewing, along with department leaders, ways to additionally reduce expenses. Through recent advocacy efforts, increased income is expected in the family case management and local health protection programs.

Eifert recently joined other health department administrators for a two-day Illinois Department of Public Health event at the Illinois State Capitol. During the event, the administrators met with legislators to update them about public health and advocating for additional resources to fund local health programs.

The health department is currently participating in a program aimed to enhance screenings and reduce mortality from colorectal cancer. Individuals over 45 years of age can complete a questionnaire to determine if they qualify for additional screening using the FIT test. Approximately 30 percent of individuals completing the questionnaire have qualified for additional testing.

Three Board of Health members will have terms expiring June 30, 2023. These include Carrie Ackerman, Dr. Matt McCullough, and William Ahern. Ahern has announced he will not seek an additional term.