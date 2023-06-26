Highland Native To Be Recognized With Aviation Award

A special award ceremony will be held at the Greenville Airport terminal building Saturday, July 8.

A representative for the Springfield office of the Federal Aviation Administration will present the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award to Larry Frey of Highland in recognition of his more than 50 years of flight. Larry was born and raised in Highland and served in the Air Force from 1960 to 1964.

The ceremony on July 8 will begin at 10:30 AM. The public is welcome.

For more information, call 322-3532.