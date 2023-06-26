Hills Fort Descendants Reunion Set For September 16

The Hill’s Fort Society is hosting a descendant’s reunion on Saturday, September 16th. The reunion will start at 10 am with a meal at 12.

Activities will include morning colors and the introduction of the descendants with Fife and Drum Corps as well as a tour of the fort.

Anyone with an ancestor who served as a ranger during the War of 1812 or that was an early settler who used Hill’s Fort for protection, is invited to the reunion. Descendants are asked to bring photos and stories of your ancestors. You are also asked to bring a dish to share. Meat, drinks, and tableware will be provided.

If you would like to attend, contact Cindy at 304-5519.

The Hill’s Fort Commemorative site is located at the American Farm Heritage Museum grounds south of Greenville.