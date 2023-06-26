HSHS Holy Family Hospital Free Pool Day July 3

HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville will once again honor hometown heroes with an event during the Independence Day holiday.

The hospital is inviting the community residents to a free pool day at the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool on Monday, July 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

To promote sun safety, Holy Family Hospital will also provide sunscreen packets to all pool goers throughout the swimming season.

President and CEO Kelly Sager said Holy Family Hospital is excited to offer the free pool day to show gratitude to the public for its continued support.