HSHS Sponsoring Free Swim Monday, July 3

Everyone knows it has been hot and the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool has been a popular place to be.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital will help everyone beat the heat by sponsoring a free day at the pool this Monday, July 3.

Kingsbury Park District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said HSHS is sponsoring free admission for everyone from 1 to 5 PM and again from 6 to 9 PM. All community members are welcome.

Click below to hear more:

For information about KPD programs visit KingsburyParkDistrict.com.