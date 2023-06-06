IL 4-H Launches 4-H Alumni Identification Campaign

Illinois 4-H is calling all 4-H alumni to raise their hands if they are “4-H Grown”! If you were a member of the Illinois 4-H program, you are one of 25 million Americans who share a unique bond.

As part of the “Are You Illinois 4-H Grown?” campaign, from June 1 to August 31, 4-H alumni not yet registered for the alumni association are encouraged to register for a free Illinois 4-H Alumni Association membership. “We want to continue to build lifelong connections and identify 4-H alumni near and far. We do not have a list of past 4-H members of the Illinois 4-H program, so 4-H alumni will need to self-identify whether they were a member for one year or more than 10 years. We hope to find 5000+ new 4-H alumni during this campaign.”, said Tina Veal, 4-H Constituent and Engagement Manager. “4-H alumni know the positive impact made on youth and we hope they will help us continue to create a lifelong connection to support the next generation of leaders.”

Show your support for your local 4-H program! 4-H Alumni must not be currently registered as a member of the association. If you raise your hand and register, your vote will help your county! First Place will receive $300, Second Place will receive $200, and Third Place will receive $100 towards local program support.

Individuals registered will be entered into a drawing to receive one of four prizes of $50 in credit towards Illinois 4-H alumni apparel.

We hope you will reconnect with Illinois 4-H and register as 4-H alumni at https://go.illinois.edu/4halum. As an Illinois 4-H Alumni Association member, you will be kept current on the Illinois 4-H program, learn about 4-H alumni opportunities to engage, and receive a quarterly newsletter. “We have thousands of 4-H alumni that have participated in the 4-H program, and we want to connect with them, share about the current goals of the Illinois 4-H program and hear how 4-H impacted their lives.”, said Veal.

The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association seeks to create a lifelong connection with our 4-H alums through free membership in the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association. The Illinois 4-H Alumni Association was established in 2016 and sought members to build a network of 4-H alums throughout Illinois and beyond.

The mission of the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association is to create a lifelong, statewide community of 4-H alumni and provide increased opportunities for meaningful engagement to increase awareness, pride, participation, volunteerism, and philanthropic commitment to Illinois 4-H.

For information on joining 4-H or the Illinois 4-H Alumni Association, contact your local Extension office or Tina Veal, 4-H Alumni & Engagement Manager, at the Illinois State 4-H office at vealt@illinois.edu.