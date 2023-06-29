ISP, IDOT Stepping Up Patrols Through July 4

With summer already here and the July Fourth extended holiday weekend around the corner, the Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement to increase safety enforcement efforts throughout the state. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign supported by federal funds is in effect through July 5, with zero tolerance for those driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs.

“Impaired driving is illegal, dangerous and often deadly,” said IDOT Director of Highways Project Implementation Steve Travia. “Driving impaired by any substance puts you and the lives of others at risk. Don’t let an arrest put a damper on your Independence Day.”

The Illinois State Police and law enforcement in communities throughout the state will work to put an end to impaired driving and strongly enforce seat belt, speeding and other traffic laws. Wearing a seat belt is the law in Illinois and your best defense against impaired drivers, so always wear it and make sure your passengers do as well.

“We all want to celebrate our nation’s birthday this Fourth of July, but make sure to do it responsibly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Col. Margaret McGreal. “Most crashes are preventable. With the increased holiday traffic, take extra precautions. Buckle up, pay attention, drive sober and obey the speed limit.”

According to preliminary data, during the Independence Day holiday period of July 1-4, there were 20 fatalities in 19 crashes in Illinois last year.

Remember these important safety tips:

If you’re planning to use alcohol or any impairing substance, give your keys to a sober driver. Or call a taxi, rideshare service or your community’s sober ride program.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Remind your friends to never get in a vehicle with an impaired driver, and if you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys away. Don’t worry about offending someone – you might be saving their life or someone else’s.

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” effort is administered by IDOT with federal funds and coincides with the “It’s Not a Game” comprehensive multimedia campaign.