John Waite To Headline Fourth Fest Saturday

Music Superstar John Waite will perform Saturday night at the Bond County Fourth Fest in downtown Greenville.

The concert is free and concertgoers are urged to bring lawn chairs.

Waite is a native of England, where he was a member of the band The Baby’s. He went solo in 1983 and had a worldwide number one hit with the song “Missing You.”

In the late 1980s, he helped form the super group Bad English, which had the number one song “When I See You Smile.” Waite continues to tour and record music.

A 20-minute interview with Waite is on the WGEL website.

He said Fourth Fest fans can expect to hear the hits they know along with some surprises. He said he has a great band that loves playing.

John Waite will perform at Fourth Fest, at 8 p.m., Saturday.