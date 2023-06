Kaskaskia College recently held a KICK (Kids In College at Kaskaskia) class at the Crisp Technology Center titled “Math and Magic!”

The students learned Math tricks to impress their friends with magic “tricks” using dice, playing cards, and more!

Class members (above, L to R): McKenna Mette (Kinmundy); Tucker Mette (Kinmundy); Alivia Glover (Richview); Lillie Hilton (Centralia); and instructor Theresa Landreth.