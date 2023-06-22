KC Announces July Community Education Classes

Learning about electric vehicles, and understanding social security, are just some classes Kaskaskia College’s Department of Workforce Development and Community Education offers during July. These classes provide residents valuable personal development opportunities to enrich their cultural experiences, improve their lives and relationships, or simply be entertained. Below is a complete list of courses, dates, times, and locations.

Trenton Education Center

Learn About Electric Vehicles

July 6 – 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Electric Vehicle instructor for Kaskaskia College, Kevin Wheeler, will review what to know before investing in an electric or hybrid vehicle. Topics will range from types/models of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, chargers, drivability, and costs associated with the vehicles.

Understanding Social Security

July 13 – 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Understanding social security can reduce your stress in planning your retirement. This seminar will cover your options for when and how to start your benefits, how to maximize those benefits, and what to look out for after retirement. There will also be a discussion of how Medicare fits with social security and the social security scams currently affecting our community. The seminar offers plenty of time for questions at the end.

Cookie Decorating

July 19 – 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM

This class will provide the basics of decorating with royal icing. You will receive six cookies and step-by-step instructions on outlining, flooding, wet-on-wet technique, wet-on-dry, texture, and use of transfers. Students will be provided with cookies, icing, tools, recipes, and resources necessary to complete the project. Theme: Christmas in July!

Please visit https://www.kaskaskia.edu/academics/continuing-and-community-education/ to learn more about class locations, times, and costs.

Questions? Want to register for a class? Contact the Kaskaskia College Department of Workforce Development and Community Education at 618-545-3255 or ce@kaskaskia.edu. To learn more about upcoming and newly added courses, join KC’s Community Education email list by contacting ce@kaskaskia.edu.