KC Announces July KICK Courses

Kaskaskia College’s Office of Workforce Development and Community Education has released the July schedule for the Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program, which will be held at the college’s various education centers.

Harry L. Crisp Technology Center (Centralia):

When Science and Art Collide (K-2nd ) – 7/11, 7/12 and 7/13 – 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM

What happens when science and art collide? Extraordinary things are created! Join us in creating exploding chalk, growing crystals, bouncy balls, and more in this class!

Greenville Education Center:

Painting for Kids (K-8th) – 7/10 and 7/12 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Students will learn different techniques to learn how to paint.

Drawing for Kids (K-8th -7/11 and 7/13 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Students will learn how to develop their skills and techniques that make drawing fun. Students will work through explorations of basic drawing principles and will experiment with different ideas.

Salem Education Center:

Painting for Kids (5th-8th) – 7/05 and 7/19 – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Learn to use brushes and paint to create art. Put brush to canvas and make a masterpiece.

Sweet Science… so good you can taste it! (3rd-5th) – 7/20 – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Students will get a taste of SCIENCE with edible experiments! Activities include making solar oven S’mores, Kool-Aid Candy, and more!

Not So Ordinary Science (1st-4th) – 7/24 – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Join us for hands-on science as we create foaming swamp monsters, twirling rainbows, flying buzzers, and zoom bottle blastoffs!

Nashville Education Center:

LEGO® Mining and Crafting World (Ages 6-13) – 7/24, 7/25, 7/26, and 7/27 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM

Explore the challenging world of Minecraft by using LEGO® Bricks to build some of the popular game figures, construct motorized LEGO® models, and create crafts/art inspired by the game. Campers will be given new challenges each day to craft elements in the game and build upon their gaming/coding skills. They will also build and take home a personalized LEGO® mini figure. Students will need to bring a sack lunch each day. LEGO® is a registered trademark of the LEGO® Group of companies, which does not sponsor, authorize, or endorse these programs. “Minecraft” is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation, which does not sponsor, authorize, or endorse these programs.

Trenton Education Center:

Meaningful Math Camp (5th-7th) – 7/05 and 7/6 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

We will be covering several basic concepts that will improve conceptual fluency & understanding of Math! We will work on our basic skills with whole numbers, decimals, & fractions! Students will be given the opportunity to learn and enjoy Math in a fun environment. Students will have hands-on experiences while exploring Math & will experience Math more meaningfully!

Life in the Sea Workshop (K-5th) -7/6 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

The ocean holds many mysteries. Children learn about its diverse life forms—from plankton to whales! They discover underwater habitats and learn how humans can help protect ocean life. The Anaglyph Sea Puzzle lets children dive in and take the ocean home.

Meaningful Math Camp (5th-7th) – 7/11 and 7/13 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

We will cover several basic concepts that will improve conceptual fluency & understanding of Math! We will work on our basic skills with whole numbers, decimals, & fractions! Students will be given the opportunity to learn and enjoy Math in a fun environment. Students will have hands-on experiences while exploring Math & will experience Math more meaningfully!

Finding Your Voice – Speaking Skills for Kids (4th-8th) – 7/11 and 7/13 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Professor of Speech Communication Brandi Wilkins will lead participants through activities to reduce anxiety, organize, practice, and deliver a fun presentation. Participants will engage in communication and impromptu games as part of learning. After the course, participants can demonstrate what they have learned in a short presentation that parents or guardians are welcome to attend.

Improvisation Skills for Theatre (6th-12th) – 7/12 and 7/19 – 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

In this acting workshop young actors will learn improvisation skills that will help them work as a team in a production. The lessons in this workshop students will learn are trust and teamwork, listening, relating, honesty, and presence. No prior acting experience is necessary.

All About Animals Workshop (K-5th) – 7/13 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Adaptations and life cycles of their favorite creatures. They experiment with animal calls, camouflage, and create their own Animal Tracks to take home.

Meaningful Math Camp (5th-7th) – 7/18 and 7/20 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

We will cover several basic concepts that will improve conceptual fluency & understanding of Math! We will work on our basic skills with whole numbers, decimals, & fractions! Students will be given the opportunity to learn and enjoy Math in a fun environment. Students will have hands-on experiences while exploring Math & will experience Math more meaningfully!

Dinosaurs Workshop (K-2nd) – 7/20 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Kids examine fossil casts and explore the differences in the teeth of herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Students participate in a mini dinosaur excavation and make a cast of a dinosaur tooth to take home.

Entrepreneur 101 for Kids (5th-8th) – 7/24, 7/25, 7/26 and 7/27 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

In this course, students will understand what makes a strong business idea, brainstorm their business ideas, and identify the characteristics of successful entrepreneurs. During the week, students will focus on what an entrepreneur is, how to start their own business, and how to build their own business. The week will wrap up with them pitching their business idea to the class.

Meaningful Math Camp (5th-7th) – 7/25 and 7/27 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

We will cover several basic concepts that will improve conceptual fluency & understanding of Math! We will work on our basic skills with whole numbers, decimals, & fractions! Students will be given the opportunity to learn and enjoy Math in a fun environment. Students will have hands-on experiences while exploring Math & will experience Math more meaningfully!

Kitchen Chemistry Workshop (K-5th) – 7/27 – 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Cook up a chemical reaction! Blow up a balloon with yeast. Go on a nutrient hunt. Act out digestion from start to finish. Get a glimpse of your guts in action with the Digestor Inspector kit. Major Concepts: digestion, chemical change.

Vandalia Education Center:

Spanish for Kids (1st-8th) – 7/18 and 7/20 – 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Students will learn basic conversational Spanish in this beginner class. Kaskaskia College’s KICK program offers various creative, learning-based programs to allow children to enjoy a summer of learning.

Courses will run through August.

To see the entire summer 2023 KICK Class Schedule to learn about costs and times, visit: http://kaskaskia.edu/pfk.

Register for courses by calling 618-545-3255 or emailing kick@kaskaskia.edu.