KC Receives Innovative Bridge & Transitions Grant

Kaskaskia College has been awarded a $258-thousand-dollar Innovative Bridge and Transitions grant from the Illinois Community College Board to provide career exploration and planning opportunities to youth in the KC District. The goal of the grant is to serve a minimum of 100 unduplicated in-school and out-of-school youth from KC’s district to provide career exploration and workshops, career planning, employability skill development, work-based training and program opportunities to enable a seamless transition to post-secondary programs at KC. Funds will also be used to reduce financial barriers students face and ease the transition to postsecondary programs.

“KC is fortunate to be able to offer this opportunity to students who may be undecided about their future career or who are interested in learning more about their career choice, said Joy Fitts, KC’s Dean, Workforce Engagement &Industrial Careers. “These grant-funded workshops will allow students to explore how their strengths and talents align with different CTE careers well as provide an opportunity to learn new skills.”

As part of the grant, the college is hosting a series of Career Exploration Workshops during the summer. These hands-on workshops will provide students age 16 – 24 with an opportunity to learn more about careers and possibly network with employers. These include:

Criminal Justice Career Exploration

Wednesday June 7 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Kaskaskia College Main Campus

Wednesday June 14 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Kaskaskia College Vandalia Campus Robotics Career Exploration

Friday June 9 from 9:00am to 12:30pm at the Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center

Friday June 9 from 1:00pm to 4:30pm at the Kaskaskia College Trenton Education Center Women in Welding Career Exploration

Tuesday – Thursday June 20-22 from 8:00am to 12:00pm at Kaskaskia College Crisp Center

Automotive Technology Career Exploration

Tuesday June 20 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Trenton Education Center

Wednesday July 12 from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Nashville Education Center Industrial Technology and Manufacturing Career Exploration – Made in Illinois

Tuesday and Wednesday June 21 &22 from 1:00pm to 4:00pm at the Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center

HVAC Career Exploration

Monday and Tuesday June 26 and 27 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center

Welding Career Exploration-Art of Welding

Monday through Thursday July 10-13 from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center

Carpentry Career Exploration

Tuesday July 11 from 8:00am to 12:00pm at the Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center

Cosmetology Career Exploration

Thursday July 13 from 9:00am to 3:00pm on the Kaskaskia College Main Campus KC is also hosting several Career Pathways Workshops for students to participate in a free two-day career exploration workshop. These workshops will expose students to various career paths through fun, engaging and hands-on learning activities. A career assessment will be completed to help students learn about how to use their talents to accomplish goals, and explore career pathways. Upon completion students will have a better understanding of themselves, their career interests and how to choose an education pathway that will prepare them for their chosen profession.

Tuesday & Wednesday June 20 &21 from 12:00pm to 4:00pm at the Trenton Education Center

Monday & Tuesday July 10 &11 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Greenville Education Center

Monday & Tuesday July 17 &18 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Salem Education Center

Monday & Tuesday July 24 &25 from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Nashville Education Center

Funds will also be used to support workshop fees, class supplies and tuition for the college’s new Aspirations in Manufacturing (AIM) program. AIM is a two semester, 16-hour dual enrollment program and is open to all district high school juniors and seniors. AIM provides student career exploration into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry mentor from the manufacturing industry will provide guidance and leadership in the program.

Advanced registration is required for the workshops. To learn more visit www.kaskaskia.edu/cew or contact the department of Workforce Development and Community Education to register 618-545-3255 or email ce@kaskaskia.edu.