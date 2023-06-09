KC Welding Builds Railings For Centralia Cultural Society

KC Welding student Aaron Mercado monitors the Vectis Collaborative welding robot as it completes welding on one of the handrails prepared for the Centralia Cultural Society.

Before spring graduation, Kaskaskia College welding student Aaron Mercado of New Baden built eight pairs of hand railings for the Centralia Cultural Society. Mercado completed the project using the College’s new Vectis Collaborative welding robot.

Kaskaskia College Welding Professor Cory Wellen (R) works with student Aaron Mercado to program the College’s new Vectis Collaborative welding robot to weld handrails for the Centralia Cultural Society.

The new welder, purchased through Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI) funds, is a fully integrated ready-to-weld system. The user programs in the location, welds needed and monitors the unit’s progress through a hand-held tablet. New Metal Fab of Centralia donated the metal for the railings.

