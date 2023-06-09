KC Welding Builds Railings For Centralia Cultural Society

Before spring graduation, Kaskaskia College welding student Aaron Mercado of New Baden built eight pairs of hand railings for the Centralia Cultural Society. Mercado completed the project using the College’s new Vectis Collaborative welding robot.

The new welder, purchased through Workforce Equity Initiative (WEI) funds, is a fully integrated ready-to-weld system. The user programs in the location, welds needed and monitors the unit’s progress through a hand-held tablet. New Metal Fab of Centralia donated the metal for the railings.