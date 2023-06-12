Koch Air LLC Donate AC Unit To KC HVAC Program

Kaskaskia College’s Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning program recently received the donation of a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) heating and cooling system from Koch Air, LLC of Maryland Heights, Missouri. At the same time, students in the HVAC and Commercial & Residential Electricity programs received some hands-on training in bringing the system to the College. The value of the donation is $55,000.

KC Associate Professor of HVAC Mark Kohnen says the donation allowed students to break the system down at the Koch Air location. KC HVAC students removed the refrigerant from the system, the refrigerant lines, drains, four indoor units, and the outdoor unit. Under Assistant Professor Mark Litteken’s guidance, KC electrical students removed all electrical wiring and controls.

The system will be installed at the Kaskaskia College Crisp Technology Center for future training. The KC Electrical program will help install the electrical requirements and controls for the system.

VRF is a highly efficient HVAC system that can provide heating and cooling to different areas of buildings with superior zoning control. The VRF utilizes inverter technology which is similar to mini-split system technology. The system allows heat and air delivery to every space, for individual comfort and control, using no more energy than necessary. This type of system has been widely used in other countries for years and is growing in popularity in the U.S. Brian Redman from Koch Air initiated the donation to KC. Redman and Adam Stark with Koch Air gave the students a brief description of the system and its functions before its removal. Koch Air also provided lunch for the students and donated a Carrier package AC unit to the College. Current plans are to use the package AC unit at the Trenton Education Center to provide control training for Electrical Students.