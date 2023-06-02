KPD Pool Opens Friday Night

The opening of the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool, at the Bill Davidson Pool Complex, was delayed earlier this week due to repair work, but the pool opening is now set for this (Friday) evening during a special event.

The FNB Community Bank is sponsoring Party In The Park from 6 to 9 p.m. at the pool.

There will be free swimming, popsicles and prizes, courtesy of The FNB Community Bank. A mermaid will be at the pool from 6 to 7 p.m., and there will also be a pirate in attendance. A cannonball competition is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Special concessions will be for sale.

The KPD swimming pool will be open for normal hours starting Saturday.