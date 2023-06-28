Library Events Thursday, Saturday

Something is always going on at the Greenville Public Library.

There are still a couple events this week.

Library Director Jo Keillor said Thursday is Waffle Iron Day and patrons can register, no purchase necessary, to win a mini waffle iron and waffle mix. Kids are invited to the monthly Story Time at the library on Saturday at 10:30 AM in the round room downstairs. The library will be closed Tuesday, July 4, for the Independence Day holiday.

For more information, contact the library at 664-3115.