Library Summer Reading Programs

The Greenville Public Library’s summer reading program is one of the most popular activities of the year at the library.

It is not too late for young children, students and adults to sign up.

Library Director Jo Keillor said children who can read up through eighth grade, can sign up for the Ice Cream for Books program. Once signed up, kids receive a reading log. Once picture book readers have read three books in a week and chapter book readers have read two books per week, they can bring their log to the library to earn a DQ Dilly Bar coupon each week.

Keillor said there is also a program for adults and young adults. For each book they read, they can fill out a slip. There will be two drawings: the first for a canvas library bag on June 22, the second for a $20 gift card to a local business. Everyone entered will also be in the running to win a Kindle Fire at the end of the summer. There will be two adult winners and one high school age winner.

Click below to hear her comments:

Both the children’s and adult reading programs end on July 29.