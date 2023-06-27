Lots Of Non-Music Fun At The Fourth Fest, Too

The 2023 Bond County Fourth Fest is Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1.

Fourth Fest is well known for its free music concerts, and there will be continuous music Friday night and from 2 to midnight Saturday.

Randy Alderman, chairman of the Fourth Fest Committee, said aside from the music, there will be a lot of food options, a beer tent, and a huge collection of bounce houses for kids to enjoy. Wristbands are $15 to enjoy the bounce houses.

Alderman said hours of the event Friday are 5 to 10 or 11 PM. Saturday will run from 1 PM until midnight.

You can find the Fourth Fest on Facebook for updated information. Alderman also thanked the many sponsors of the event, who have helped with the $60,000+ price tag of the event.

The Bond County Fourth Fest website is MyFourthFest.com.