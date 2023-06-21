Madison County Sheriff Launches App

Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor has announced the release of a custom smartphone application. The app will serve as an innovative way for the Sheriff’s Office to connect with Madison County residents and visitors, providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

Search: Madison County Sheriff’s Office, IL on your app store to download the application for free. The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use. In just a few clicks, users can access features such as Breaking News and Alerts, Sheriff’s Welcome, Courthouse, Detainee Search, Detainee Resources, Community Relations, Sex Offenders, Contact, and more.

This Mobile App provides the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with a better way to alert, inform and provide real time information to the citizens of Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office app is now available for free download in the App Store and Google Play by searching “Madison County Sheriff’s Office, IL.”