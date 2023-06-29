McBride & The Ride Headlining Fourth Fest Friday

The country music act McBride and the Ride is on its 30th anniversary tour and one of the band’s stops is Friday night at Bond County Fourth Fest in Greenville.

The original three members of the group, Terry McBride, Ray Herndon, and Billy Thomas, are back on the road and have also been making new recordings.

Herdon and McBride talked about what the fans can expect at Friday’s concert. They said it’s “not a go to sleep kind of show” so you’ll hear their hits with all of the harmonies they’re known for. The band said they have a great time onstage and the crowds can tell.

Click below to hear more:

McBride and the Ride will hit the stage about 8:30 p.m.

The opening band, Benders & Backroads, will perform at 6 p.m.

All Fourth Fest concerts are free to attend.